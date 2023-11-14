HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has shared a release from the Perry County Emergency Management Agency Fire-Rescue that a county-wide burn ban is now in effect.
The release states that the burn ban prohibits the following:
- Uncontained campfires or recreational fires
- Any outdoor fire involving fuel that is not fully contained in an incinerator or approved fire pit (except for barbecue grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane)
- Burning of debris, including construction materials, vegetation or timber
The ban went into effect at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14 and will remain in effect until further notice.