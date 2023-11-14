HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has shared a release from the Perry County Emergency Management Agency Fire-Rescue that a county-wide burn ban is now in effect.

The release states that the burn ban prohibits the following:

Uncontained campfires or recreational fires

Any outdoor fire involving fuel that is not fully contained in an incinerator or approved fire pit (except for barbecue grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane)

Burning of debris, including construction materials, vegetation or timber

The ban went into effect at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14 and will remain in effect until further notice.