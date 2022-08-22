PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Some Cannelton City Schools parents will have to figure out a different way of getting their kids to class on Tuesday.

The district announced Monday evening that they will not have a Tell City bus route on Tuesday, August 23.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We currently have no substitute bus drivers,” said a spokesperson on Facebook. “If anyone is interested in becoming a substitute bus driver, please contact the school.”

School officials say the the Cannelton bus route will not be impacted. The spokesperson says the Tell City bus route is expected to be back running on the regular schedule for Wednesday, August 24.

