CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced that affectionately nicknamed “Jughead” the deer is free.

Indiana DNR officials posted that the deer was tranquilized Friday and the jug was safely removed.

(Courtesy: Indiana DNR) (Courtesy: Indiana DNR)

DNR officials say it was all thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton, Neal Brewington, Perry County Deputy Marsh, and citizen Jimmy Maffia.