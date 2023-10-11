HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the Cannelton Heritage Festival coming this weekend on October 14, the Cannelton Police Department wants to remind attendees that there will be parking restrictions, as ordered by the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety.

Police officials say that no parking will be permitted along Washington Street from State Road 66 to 4th Street. 4th, 5th and 6th Streets will also be closed from their intersections with Washington out to the first alleyways in both directions. Police officials say that any vehicles parked in these areas after 6 a.m. on Saturday will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Set in the heart of Cannelton’s Historic District, the Heritage Festival is an annual celebration of the city’s rich history. There will be arts and crafts vendors, games, pumpkin decorating and food vendors. The festival will start at 9 a.m. Central Time and run until 4 p.m. Police officials say that streets will reopen after the festival ends.