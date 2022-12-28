PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – We now know the cause of death for a Kentucky man that was found dead in a Southern Indiana field. The Perry County Coroner says Jacobi Gray died from hypothermia, pending further toxicology reports.

Authorities say Gray and Michael Bickett were involved in a crash Thursday night when the winter storm hit along state road 37 in Perry County, Indiana. After Gray was reported missing, the sheriff’s office located Bickett Friday.

Officials say Bickett admitted to driving under the influence and crashing. Authorities then found Gray’s body. They say Gray was hurt in the crash and got out of the vehicle. Police say Bickett left the scene.

Bickett was arrested and faces several charges.