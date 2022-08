PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning.

Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages.

According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was very minimal effects from the outages and no physical damage was reported. During the outage, dispatch said all city utility services were made aware of the issue.