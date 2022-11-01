PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Christmas is still a long ways away, but the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to start spreading holiday cheer early this year.

The sheriff’s office and the Perry County Council on Aging are holding a donation event in December, but officials say you can start the donations early.

“Cram the Cruiser” is an annual event that benefits the elderly and those in need in the community.

The event is scheduled for December 10, 2022, at the Tell City Walmart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early donations can be made at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office or the Perry County Council on Aging. A full list of supplies needed can be found below.