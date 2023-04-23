HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A small gesture can go a long way by spreading happiness with others. One crash victim did just that and brought smiles to a dispatcher working in Perry County this weekend.

The Central City Police Department shared the encounter on social media, saying that it makes for a special reunion when they get to meet those they help.

Hunter Richard and several other people were injured in a crash in rural Perry County recently, according to a social media post. He and his mother stopped by the police department to show appreciation to the dispatcher that handled the accident.

“Tracie Young, pictured with Hunter, is one of the dispatchers who answered the call,” says the police department on Facebook.

(Courtesy: Tell City Police Department / Facebook)

Hunter thanked the dispatchers with a gift basket full of coffee, beef jerky, candy and other goodies. The Tell City Police Department says they appreciated the gesture and wish Hunter and his friends a smooth recovery.