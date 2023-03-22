HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a homeowner’s doorbell camera gave officers an important lead and helped them find a missing child in Tell City.

Over the weekend, the Tell City Police Department investigated a report of a missing child and spent the first hours trying to find a helpful lead.

“As we have found in other cases, our most valuable investigative tool isn’t always what one would expect, or an elaborate police equipment item,” says the police department on Facebook.

According to police, a neighborhood doorbell camera captured video of a suspicious vehicle, which ended up being a key lead in their search. Using that information, officers say they were able to safely locate the child.

“We recognize that a growing number of citizens are becoming more vigilant about their homes and businesses and using camera systems,” the police department adds. “We strongly encourage you to register your camera systems with us, through a free and simple process.”

Tell City Police Department says registering your camera does not give them access to your systems, it just lets them know that you have cameras and would be willing to help them in the event you may have captured footage in an investigation.

TCPD encourages you to work together with them in making Tell City safer than ever before. You can register your cameras by using the link below.