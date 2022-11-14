LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR says the public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Lincoln State Park for firewood.

Officials say trees that have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff are eligible for firewood. DNR says eligible trees will be along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas, and permit sales and cutting are available now and go through February 28.

DNR says the cost of one pickup-truck load is $10, and all proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.

Officials say a firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Lincoln’s office between 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. DNR says permits are not available on observed state holidays, and firewood cut at Lincoln is for personal use only and cannot be sold.

DNR officials say firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. Officials say the use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. DNR says wood may be cut and removed between 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 812-937-4710.