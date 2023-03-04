TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Governor Eric Holcomb asks that all flags in Perry County to be flown at half-staff on Saturday.

This is being done in honor of former Tell City Mayor Bill Goffinet, who passed several days ago on March 1.

According to his obituary, Goffinet made a big impact on the community throughout his many years of service.

“He proudly served the community of Tell City by not only being their beloved mayor for 16 years but also serving as Tell City Clerk-Treasurer for 4 years,” it says in his obituary.

Bill Goffinet was 83-years-old. Flags are directed to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 4, 2023.