A section of trail at German Ridge Recreation Area that will be improved in 2021 with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – To protect visitor health and safety, Acting Forest Supervisor Ellen Bogardus-Szymaniak has issued two temporary emergency closure orders for the Hoosier National Forest.

Officials say one order closes a half-mile section of hiking trail, including a bridge, in Perry County in the German Ridge Recreation Area trail system just north of German Ridge Lake. The Forest Service says the bridge is in need of replacement and the bridge and trail section will remain closed until a replacement can be installed.

Officials say the other order affects public recreation areas in Orange County to the west of Springs Valley Lake, including sections of multiple use trail, a boat launch and parking area, vault toilet and picnic area.

The Forest Service says two prescribed fire units are planned to have active fires soon and these areas will be closed to the public during that activity period. Officials say when it comes time for officials to burn off parts of the forest, there will be an annoucement made on the Hoosier National Forest Facebook page.

For more information please contact Forest Service offices at 812-275-5987 or 812-547-7051.

The closure orders are below.