HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tell City Police Department (TCPD) and the Perry County Fraternal Order of Police Auxilary 137 (FOP) says the organizations starting a fundraiser campaign to send Sgt. Heather Glenn’s family and members of TCPD to Washington D.C. during Police Week.

Event organizers note they will be having a fundraiser on October 14 at the Perry County 4-H Fairgrounds. Officials say monetary donations are also acceptable and can be submitted to the FOP. Details are still being ironed out.

According to the FOP, in May 2024 National Police Week will take place, and Glenn’s family will participate in memorial ceremonies throughout the week. FOP says the family will get to see Glenn’s name engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Officials say the costs that are included in the trip are travel, hotel, food and more.

Officials say checks may be written to Perry County FOP 137 Auxilary with the memo of “Police Week,” and mailed to 707 Mozart Street Tell City IN 47586 or dropped off at the Tell City Police Department.

We’ll have more information on the time and schedule of events when more information is released.