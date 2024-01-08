TELL CITY, In. (WEHT) – The Gardening Club at William Tell Elementary School is starting a massive project. Consisting of 5th and 8th graders, the club hopes to grow a 1,000 lb. pumpkin at the school.

Club officials say they hope to have the pumpkin ready by October. Currently, the students are preparing the soil, which needs a special approach compared to normal-sized ones. Club leader Pat Jarboe says the kids are committed to seeing the pumpkin grow.

Once the pumpkin grows to its expected size, it should grow 30 to 40 pounds a day and will need 1,000 gallons of water each day.