HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Twenty-seven home lots will soon be available for purchase in the newly developed Forest Canton Heights Subdivision, located north of Tell City at the junction of Highway 37 and Highway 237.

Officials state lots range from half an acre to one acre in size and are priced at $15,000 a lot. Officials also state all lots will be equipped with access to electric, gas, water, wastewater and high-speed fiber internet.

Officials say the development of the subdivision is being led by the Perry County Redevelopment Commission (RDC). “Our goal is to address the need for additional single family-housing options in the area,” said RDC President Jon Scheer. “By creating an opportunity for development, we hope to help drive population growth and grow the county’s workforce and tax base.”

Officials also say the RDC partnered with the Perry County Development Corporation (PCDC) to receive funding from the state’s READI (Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative) program as part of the Indiana First region.

“Increasing housing inventory is key to our regional plan and this project provided an excellent opportunity to collaborate with local leaders to strategically address a critical need,” said PCDC President & CEO Erin Emerson.

Officials state the project received $775,000 in READI funding and Emerson says it is anticipated to generate over $5 million in private investment. Additional funding for the project was provided by Perry County ARP funds, City of Tell City ARP funds and excess TIF funds.

Lots will be sold via lottery selection on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. CST at the Perry County Courthouse, 2219 Payne Street in Tell City. Officials state lottery participants are not required to reside in Perry County or Indiana and both private individuals and home builders have equal rights to purchase lots in the lottery. Purchasers must begin building a single-family home within one year and complete construction within one and a half years.

For more information, visit the Forest Canton Heights page at www.perrycounty.in.gov.