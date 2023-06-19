HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Perry County woman is in custody after she allegedly almost hit a deputy while driving under the influence (DUI) with having kids in the car.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was almost hit after the woman failed to yield the right of way in Tell City. After requesting assistance from the Tell City Police Department and the ISP, an investigation was conducted, which revealed Keysha Mosby failed field sobriety tests. Mosby allegedly consented to a blood draw which tested positive for multiple drugs. Located in the vehicle was suspected methamphetamine and klonopin.

Officials state Mosby’s two children were inside the vehicle as well. Mosby was also found to have an arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County and was arrested on multiple charges.