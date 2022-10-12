TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — With only a few days left during Fire Prevention Week, many local agencies are getting together with the community to teach the importance of fire safety.

This week, William Tell Elementary students were surprised by a visit from the Tell City Fire Department. Pictures posted online show kids trying on the firefighter’s heavy gear and firesuits.

The fire department says they’re grateful for having the opportunity to visit the school.

“Thankful to [have] spent the day discussing fire prevention and fire safety while building relationships with the youth in our community,” says a spokesperson online for the TCFD.

Fire Prevention Week runs October 9 – 15. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the week’s observance.