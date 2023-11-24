HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Cannelton Police Department is warning drivers about traffic congestion on State Road 66 from Old State Road 237 to Washington Street and along Washington Street to 1st Street in preparation for the city’s annual Christmas Parade, hosted by the Cannelton American Legion.

Police officials say these roadways will close to traffic at 6:00 p.m. for the parade. Police say that everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the parade, but drivers will need to choose an alternate route.