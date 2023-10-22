HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Law enforcement is releasing new details regarding an active investigation out of Perry County.

Sheriff Alan Malone states deputies were called early Sunday morning to the scene of a shooting at State Road 145 between Attic Road and Saint Joseph Cemetary and is still under investigation at this time, but no one is in danger from the incident. Malone also states ISP crime scene was on scene as well as detectives.

The sheriff’s office states more information will be provided when the scene is cleared and the road is back open.