PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37.

Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us the roadway is still blocked as of 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office made the public aware of the accident a few hours earlier just before 3 p.m.

Deputies ask you to use caution when traveling in the area. Dispatch says that they are unsure how long cleanup will take, but it is expected to last several hours.

