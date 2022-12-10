PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One person is dead after a late night crash in Perry County. Shortly after 10 o’clock Friday night, deputies were dispatched to Old State Road 237 near Scotch Pine Road for an accident involving a pedestrian.

Authorities believe the victim, who was later identified as Stephanie J. Beier of Tell City, was walking in the roadway when she was struck. The coroner pronounced her dead on scene.

An eyewitness told law enforcement officials they saw Beier walking on the road shortly before the accident. Police do not suspect the driver was impaired during the crash.

“This incident is still under investigation by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with the Indiana State Police,” says Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone. “All notifications have been made to the family of the deceased.”

Cannelton Police Department, Tell City Police Department, Perry County Fire-Rescue, Perry County Coroner’s Office, Perry County EMS and the Indiana State Police responded to the scene.

