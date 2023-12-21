HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After forty years of leading the Perry Central football program, Coach Greg Gibson is retiring from coaching. Gibson has held several positions in the program over the years, eventually serving as varsity coach from 2013 to 2023.

A 1980 graduate of Perry Central High School, Gibson was convinced to switch from majoring in business to education at Kentucky Wesleyan College after his uncle, Edd Ransom, suggested that he might enjoy coaching. In the fall of 1984, Gibson returned to Perry Central as an elementary school teacher and began coaching junior high football. Three years later, he joined the varsity coaching staff as an assistant and served under several head coaches for the next 26 years.

Over the 11 seasons that Gibson served as varsity coach, he led the Commodores to 6 sectional championships, 5 regional championships, and 2 semi-state championships. While Gibson is retiring from coaching, school officials say that he plans to continue to teach.