HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Staff with Rivers Edge Animal Shelter announced that all adoption fees are covered for all animals at the shelter.

The shelter posted that an “incredibly generous individual” has stepped up and covered the adoption cost of all the animals currently at the shelter. A spokesperson for the shelter says all 17 dogs/puppies and 20 cats/kittens have had their costs covered.

The spokesperson posted, “Please come meet some of our adoptable pets! They need homes and owners who will love them for the rest of their lives.”

Ann Kessinger, who is part of the staff, posted later that despite the fact that these animals are now “free,” the shelter will still be interviewing every person interested in one to make sure they are the right fit.