TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) have announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 2023.

Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the local board, with a local focus, improving not only the health of individual patients, but also the well-being of the overall community. A news release says no staffing changes are anticipated, and employees will remain in their current roles.

“I am pleased to welcome PCMH as our newest affiliate,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess Health System. “At Deaconess, we strongly believe in local decisions and local leadership for healthcare organizations. PCMH is already a high-quality, CMS 5-star rated organization, so we look forward to building on this strong foundation to add and diversify services available in and around Perry County.”