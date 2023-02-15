PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – In partnership with United Way of Perry County, school officials are bringing a vaping and e-cigarette presentation to Tell City Junior-Senior High School on February 16.

Officials say that vaping and e-cigarettes have swept the country these past few years, and youth have been exposed to their dangers. School officials ask for people to come to learn about the dangers, learn what to look out for and how to help children if they become addicted.

Event organizers say there will be a free dinner from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. that night, plus prizes raffled off for those in attendance. The presentation will go from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Babysitting is available, and there will be a seperate program for students and adults.

People can register for the presentation here.