HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon mourned the loss of Perry County community leader, Tom McCart.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my friend, Tom McCart,” said Rep. Bucshon. “Tom McCart was a devoted family man and steadfast community leader within Perry County’s banking industry. He was known for his great sense of humor along with his unparalleled empathy, always being there for others in times of joy and sorrow. Tom will be greatly missed, and the void he leaves is truly irreplaceable. In this difficult time, my heart goes out to his wife, Debbie, and his children, and I ask that Hoosiers join me in praying for his family. May they find comfort and strength in cherished memories and the enduring legacy of a remarkable man.”

