HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) shared that its staff will be collecting the many gifts and flowers and removing Sergeant Glenn’s vehicle from city hall at sunset on July 13.

TCPD says it recognizes that visiting her police vehicle memorial has brought healing to many over the past week, and the agency wanted to share its intentions of taking those items down and preserving the many gifts for her family and the police department ahead of time.

TCPD says it intends on working toward a way to permanently memorialize Sergeant Glenn in the community.