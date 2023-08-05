HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In an effort to promote the safety of the contestants in the street bed races, the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) announced parking will not be permitted along the roadway in certain locations.

TCPD says parking is prohibited at the following locations beginning on August 6 at 12 and until the completion of the event:

600 and 700 block of Main Street.

North portion of 500 block of Main Street.

TCPD posted, “We hope you come out to watch this fun event from the viewing areas located on the sidewalks along the race course.”

According to Schweizer Fest’s website, the bed races were on a 40 year hiatus before coming back for the Schweizer Fest in 2023. Event organizers say beds will race approximately 1½ blocks and awards will be given not only for winning the bed races but also for creativity and originality.

A schedule of activities, as well as other information, can be found here.