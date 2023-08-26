HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the city of Tell City, starting the evening of August 28, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, William Tell Boulevard off of State Road 66, will be closed to all incoming and outgoing traffic.

Officials say there will be one lane open on State Road 66 in this area to ensure safety. City officials say the Tell City Water Department will be working through the night due to daytime traffic, so people are asked to please use caution. The city says residents in the area will still have water and a boil water advisory is not in effect.

A city spokesperson posted, “We apologize for the inconvenience. The Water Department is working to provide and ensure proper service to Tell City residents.”