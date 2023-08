Courtesy of City of Tell City

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tell City’s firework show is rescheduled to Sunday, August 6 to honor Sgt. Heather Glenn.

Officials state it will begin at dusk at Sunset Park. Sgt. Glenn was killed by a domestic violence suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital July 3.

“Come enjoy the beautiful display as we remember “our community’s” beautiful Heather,” stated officials.