HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the City of Tell City’s social media page, this season’s Giving Wall is up and ready.

Residents are encouraged to place donation items in sealed bags and clip them to the string of lights. Donated items can include gloves, socks, and foods, but officials want to remind donors to keep in mind that food items may become exposed to freezing temperatures.

Anyone in need of these items can take from the Giving Wall.