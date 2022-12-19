TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen them? The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after they say multiple bank cards and checks were stolen from victims.

According to deputies, the thefts happened at the Perry County Memorial Hospital and they believe the person responsible is pictured below.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

The individual was last seen wearing a blue beanie, a mask, a red shirt, gray coat and blue pants. Authorities also shared a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which appears to be a silver SUV.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068 or submit an anonymous tip through the Perry County Sheriff’s Office app.