TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says they’re feeling bittersweet after a successful K9 officer retired after seven years of service. K9 Piko’s last day in the Tell City PD came Monday night, marking his last day before retirement.

“During his time in service, K9 Piko made an impact on our quality of life through social interactions as well as his success with combatting illicit drugs,” says the police department online.

(Courtesy: Tell City PD)

Officers extend their appreciation to his handler, Detective Jason Shadwick, as well as the Shadwick Family, for the commitment and sacrifices they made for the department and citizens.

The police department says K9 Piko will continue to embrace the love and care of his family during his retirement.