TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Chris Cail has officially announced he will seek re-election as Mayor of Tell City this coming November.

Cail was elected mayor in 2019, and he says since becoming a mayor, he has made improvements to infrastructure, new and affordable housing, economic growth and increased quality of life. The press release notes Cail won that election by two votes.

Cail says he is excited and optimistic about the developments and progress achieved thus far and the progress and projects yet to come, in the near future.

Cail said, “This year, our community can expect more exciting projects to be completed and new ones to begin. Some of those projects include remodeling and opening a new senior citizen center, breaking ground on a multi-million-dollar sports complex, a new downtown hotel, continued road paving, sidewalk replacement and construction, and street signs to be replaced throughout the entire city… and those are only a few things we have planned…”