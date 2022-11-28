TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their offices received a very special visit Monday morning. Former Assistant Chief of Police Dave Cronin dropped in to share his stories and display some of his proudest moments through shadow boxes.

Joining in 1966, Dave served the people of Tell City until he left the force over a decade later in 1978.

(Courtesy: TCPD) (Courtesy: TCPD)

“Dave moved out of the state years ago but obviously carries so much pride from his time in service,” TCPD published on social media. “Now in his 80s, Dave was humbled to receive from Chief Lawalin, his very own TCPD patrol jacket he wore over 40 years ago.”

Officers say the jacket survived a couple station moves as well many opportunities to get rid of it.

“Assistant Chief Cronin still wore the jacket very well. With tear filled eyes, Dave said the gesture made his day……That makes two of us,” says the Tell City Police Department.