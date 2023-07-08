HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) released a new procession route for Sgt. Heather Glenn’s funeral procession.

Police say there has been a change made to the original route, and that any changes to the route or procession will be posted on Facebook.

(Courtesy: Tell City Police Department)

Police remarked that the display of flags, signs, salutes and families standing shoulder-to-shoulder will be a moving experience for officers and the Glenn family to witness. Police say the Glenn family has requested that only family members and members of the law enforcement profession attend the gravesite services.

TCPD says, “We encourage our community to line the streets to pay respects as Sergeant Glenn is escorted to her final resting place by her fellow officers.”