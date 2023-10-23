HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department is recognizing the actions of one of their officers during a medical emergency that happened on October 7.

According to the Department’s social media page, Reserve Officer Doug Dunn was patrolling City Hall Park during the October Fest when he noticed a mother trying to help their small child clear their airway, to no avail. Officer Dunn quickly approached the pair and began lifesaving efforts. Application of the Heimlich Maneuver dislodged the end of a sucker from the child’s airway. The child quickly began to breathe normally but was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Thankfully, the 18-month-old made a full recovery.

Police officials spoke with the parents, who police say were “beyond grateful” for Officer Dunn’s actions. In their social media post, TCPD say that they are proud of Officer Dunn for his work. “Upon reviewing the incident, it was clear to our Administration that Officer Dunn, without hesitation, relied on his training to engage in the situation and produce positive results.” said Chief Derrick Lawalin.

Reserve Officer Doug Dunn (courtesy: Tell City Police Department)

Officer Dunn is a 5-year veteran of the TCPD.