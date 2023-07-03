TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — A tight-knit Tell City community says it has been rocked over the shooting death of city police sergeant Heather Glenn.

Those close with Glenn say it is hard to talk about losing someone who had an impact on them.

“At first I didn’t want to believe it,” said Tell City native Mary Ford, who is a family friend of Glenn’s. “It’s sad. I can’t process it yet.”

Others say they were familiar with Glenn at large gatherings, community events and weddings.

“Shootings are everywhere. I never thought there would be one this close to home with someone I knew so personally,” said April Applegate, who was another friend of Glenn’s. “Every time I see her, she always had a smile on her. She was always willing to talk.”

Ford, Applegate and others on social media say Glenn strived to treat everyone with respect.

“She helped everyone she could,” Ford said. If somebody needed something, she was always there to help them no matter what.

Glenn was a trailblazer during her nearly 20 years of public service after following in her father’s footsteps who served as a sergeant.

She was first full-time female Tell City police officer and started the department’s youth program.

“We are extremely heartbroken,” Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We’re confident with the support of our community and our federal officers and colleagues, we will get through this.”