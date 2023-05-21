HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department recently added an old bicycle to their fleet of vehicles.

According to a social media post, their school resource officer had a police department bike recommissioned for an upcoming endurance race.

(Courtesy: Tell City Police Department / Facebook)

“TCPD School Resource Officer Martin worked extra hard to prepare for his first William Tell Elementary Triathlon,” says the police department’s social media manager. “Officer Martin took it upon himself to recommission a decades old TCPD patrol bicycle to show the kids just how cool he is.”

The police department also shared photos of Officer Martin riding alongside a young girl named Lydia, who they say appeared to be “safe and confident with her side kick.”

(Courtesy: Tell City Police Department / Facebook)

TCPD officers suspect this bike ride is one that Lydia and Officer Martin won’t soon forget.