HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tell City Wendy’s shared how much it raised for Sgt. Heather Glenn’s family.

Wendy’s officials say they were able to raise $10,000 for Sgt. Glenn’s family.

According to a release from ISP, Tell City, Sergeant Heather Glenn investigated a domestic dispute between two people on July 2. Officials say the female victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries and Sgt. Glenn and other officers left the hospital to search for the suspect. Officials say on July 3, the victim reported that the suspect was on his way to the hospital.

Police say Sgt. Glenn attempted to arrest the suspect, but authorities say he refused to comply. Police say Glenn attempted to deploy an electronic-controlled weapon, but it was ineffective. According to the release, during a brief struggle, the suspect produced a firearm and shot Sergeant Glenn. Officials say officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot the suspect. Police say both Sgt. Glenn and the suspect were treated at the scene, but died from their injuries.