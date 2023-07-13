HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tell City Wendy’s has anounced a fundraising day for Sgt. Heather Glenn.

Mayor Chris Cail of Tell City shared on July 19, from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, a “special fundraiser” for Glenn will occur at Wendy’s.

A spokesperson for Wendy’s wrote in the promotion, “Let’s come together as a community to honor Sgt. Glenn’s dedication and selfless contributions to our town. Her service made a difference in our lives and it’s our turn to give back. Wendy’s in Tell City wil donate 100% of proceeds from all purchases made on July 19th directly to the family of Sgt. Heather Glenn.”