TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say effective January 4, the Schergens Center will be closed to walkers, pickleball players and the general public until further notice.

Tell City officials say the city is lending a helping hand to Perry Preschool and Child Care in their time of need for an alternate site to operate out of, due to a frozen sprinkler system that busted leaving extensive water damage.

Officials ask that people please contact the YMCA and Perry County Adult Education for any questions of replacement at this time.