HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While Tell City’s water tank didn’t receive top honors, it was rewarded with a nice consolation prize.

Officials state the water tank placed in the top 12 out of 320 water tanks and 4th place in the people’s choice category, earning it a place in the 2024 Tnemec calendar.

“The City of Tell City is very honored to be able to display our water tank proudly for our community,” officials state. “Thank you all for voting!”

If one would like a calendar, click here.