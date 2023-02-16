PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A hospital theft suspect has been taken into custody after a weeks-long investigation that spans across at least two states.

This comes as a new development to a story Eyewitness News covered near the end of 2022. In December, a masked man was wanted by authorities in Perry County after they allege he stole multiple bank cards and checks from victims at the local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says after they asked the public for help, tips came in regarding similar thefts at Kentucky hospitals. According to sheriff deputies, they were able to pin down their suspect as William C. Moore of Cleveland, Tennessee.

William C. Moore (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)

After he was named as the main suspect, law enforcement officials in Perry County worked closely with other agencies in Kentucky to catch him.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Department says William C. Moore is currently incarcerated in Barren County, Kentucky, on similar charges. Once he is extradited to Indiana, he will be facing multiple level 5 and 6 felony charges.