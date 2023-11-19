HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident but not before getting an unexpected break in the investigation.

The department states at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday evening, officers responded to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers learned a 15-year-old was hit by what was described as a black SUV that reportedly fled the scene. Officials state the juvenile required medical assistance, but injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials say as officers processed the scene, they learned the juvenile’s cell phone was missing, so with GPS technology and with the assistance of the victim’s mother, officers started looking for the missing phone.

However, this would lead to an “unprecedented” break in the investigation as the phone’s GPS coordinates led officers to a location blocks away where a black Lincoln SUV was parked and occupied.

Officials state the damage to the vehicle was consistent with information gathered at the scene, and the phone was located on the windshield of the vehicle.

Heath A. Schreiner, 40, was arrested from the investigation and booked into the Perry County Detention Center.