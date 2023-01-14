PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim who died after a head-on collision early Friday evening.

Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away.

The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken to a local hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Officials mention Indiana State Police are currently investigating since the crash was fatal and left another victim seriously injured.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Offfice was assisted by the Tell City Police Department, Cannelton Police Department, Perry County EMS, Perry County Fire-Rescue, Indiana State Police, Cannelton Fire Department, Central Dispatch, Ohio Valley Towing, Perry County Coroner and the State Highway Department.