HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two victims involved in a hit and run accident in Tell City have been identified by Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone.

According to Malone, the two victims were identified as Miller Nix and Amity Smitson, both of Tell City. Smitson was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Perry County Coroner. Nix had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by air.

Blake A. Hensley, 35, was later arrested when his vehicle matched a description from the accident, a colored white, Ford F-350. The truck was found at Hensley’s residence with apparent damage.

Hensely was booked into the Perry County Detention Center and is being charged with:

Leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury accident, Level 3 Felony

Leaving the scene of an accident-causing death, Level 3 Felony

OWI causing death/serious bodily injury (2 counts), Level 4 Felony

OWI with a prior conviction, Level 6 Felony

Hensely was previously arrested in 2017 for reckless driving, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.