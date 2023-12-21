HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Proterial, Ltd., a leading international producer of high-performance materials for mobility, industrial infrastructure and electronics, announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Monomoy Capital Partners to acquire Waupaca Foundry, Inc..

A news release says Waupaca Foundry will continue to operate under its current management team, led by President, CEO, and COO Michael Nikolai. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

“Waupaca Foundry is excited to start a new chapter with Monomoy, an experienced, operationally-focused investment group, to continue to invest and grow our commitment to our customers, suppliers, and employees. The Waupaca leadership team looks forward to a bright future and the opportunities that can stem from this partnership,” said Nikolai. “We are thankful for Proterial’s support and welcome the resources and partnership Monomoy will bring. Together, we will focus on capitalizing on opportunities to expand and grow the business in a wide range of sectors in the Americas, including the automotive, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, and construction machinery sectors, while building upon our legacy of success.”

Officials say the transaction is expected to close in early 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions. BMO Capital Markets Corp. provided debt financing for the transaction.