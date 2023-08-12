HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One lucky winner will take home half of $107,230.00… if they win Schweizer Fest’s half-pot.

After the livestreamed drawing, the winning numbers were 40408. The winner will take home $53,615.

According to the festival’s website, one winning ticket was selected randomly out of the official Schweizer Fest Ticket Drum. This event happened at 9 p.m. and within public’s view on August 12 at the Tell City Schweizer Fest Main Stage.

In order to claim the prize, the winner should send an email to tcschweizerfest@gmail.com and provide contact information. A Schweizer Committee member will get back to them and make arrangements to meet. Officials say the winner must contact the Schweizer Fest within 30 days of the end of the entry period, by close of business on September 11. More information can be found here.