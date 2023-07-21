HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Tell City Parks and Recreation says it is starting construction in Joe Schaeffer Park.

Officials say construction for Joe Schaeffer Park is beginning, and they are bringing in some new equipment. Tell City Parks and Recreation asks for people to please refrain from playing on the equipment until it is opened to the public, and there will be some temporary fence around the construction area early next week.

Park officials say the current wooden structure is beyond a reasonable repair state. Officials say crews will be working on removing the old structure Friday morning. Officials say they hope to have the new playground installed and ready for use by September 1.

Tell City Parks and Recreation showed off some of its plans for what will go into or be in the park once work is done. Those plans are below.